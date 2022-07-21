Advertisement

Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at 43-years-old.

Petty led the Gamecocks to back to back victories against Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.

He’d recently taken a coaching job on the Gray Collegiate football staff in June.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Cati Blauvelt, 22
Family of Cati Blauvelt to give update; husband arrested after years on the run
Former Greenville County deputy Ryan Gibson
Mistrial declared for former Greenville Co. deputy charged with assault
Trending Today: National Junk Food Day
Trending Today: National Junk Food Day