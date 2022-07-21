Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at 43-years-old.

Petty led the Gamecocks to back to back victories against Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.

He’d recently taken a coaching job on the Gray Collegiate football staff in June.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

It breaks our heart to inform you that former #Gamecocks QB Phil Petty passed away late last night.



Petty led the greatest turnaround in CFB, guiding USC to back to back Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State.



Our prayers go out to his friends & family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dirppwVqrR — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.