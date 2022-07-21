Have you seen her? Deputies looking for missing 17-year-old in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing 17-year-old from the Leicester area of Buncombe County.

Annaleese Raines was last seen at her home in Leicester and reported missing July 14, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Raines is described as five foot two and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

