Advertisement

Have you seen her? Deputies looking for missing 17-year-old in NC

Annaleese Raines
Annaleese Raines(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing 17-year-old from the Leicester area of Buncombe County.

Annaleese Raines was last seen at her home in Leicester and reported missing July 14, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Raines is described as five foot two and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

MORE NEWS: Deputies seek information on missing person in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Jose Guadalupe Martinez Maga
Deputies seek information on missing person in Greenville County
FILE PHOTO of medical personnel administering vaccine.
DHEC encourages parents to make sure children are up to date on immunizations before school starts
Cati Blauvelt, 22
U.S. Marshals: Man found, arrested in Oregon for wife’s murder in 2016