Laurens County officials cracking down on littering

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an issue law enforcement says is putting a dirty stain on Laurens County: littering.

Last month alone, deputies say their litter crews picked up more than 21,000 pounds of trash from different areas, and because of that, they tell us they’re cracking down.

Laurens county officials and the organization “Keep Laurens County Beautiful” tell FOX Carolina the biggest reason mountains of trash are piling up is because of illegal dumping.

And it’s not just wrappers and small items they’re finding.

Deputies tell us that inmates and litter officers have come across couches and other furniture, large appliances, and even dead animals and drugs.

They say another root cause of trash on roadways is the lack of tarping, or people not covering up trash they transport to the dump in vehicles. The county is currently in the midst of the “Tarp it or Ticket” campaign, where those that forget to use tarps when transporting trash can be fined up to $200.

Officials say 20,000+ pounds of trash in a single month is unacceptable. That’s why they’re on the lookout more than ever, and say they’re trying to change behaviors.

“Litter officers will go through it to find anything--like mail, medication bottles, anything that can identify the person who dumped that trash,” said Courtney Snow with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Reynolds, and all of us, are very serious about cleaning up Laurens County,” she told FOX Carolina.

“We don’t want to just clean up the litter,” added Courtney Stonell of Keep Laurens County Beautiful. “We want to get to the root of the problem and kind of change the mindset of people to take pride in our community.”

“It’s mind-blowing that people just have the mindset to just throw their trash wherever they want,” Stonell said.

If your trash is identified, you can face a fine of anywhere from $350 to $2,600, depending on how bad the offense is.

The sheriff’s office also says they’ve been encountering issues where fentanyl-laced litter has been found lately, harming those who pick it up.

If you find a blue substance on the ground, law enforcement wants you to leave it as is and call them immediately.

