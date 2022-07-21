Man admits to ‘random, unprovoked’ knife attacks in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to prison time in connection with a series of “random and unprovoked” assaults with a knife.

Tony Michael Smith, 34, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In November 2021, Smith used a knife to stab or cut three different victims near West Main Street and North Forest Street in a matter of minutes.

Spartanburg Police found a 56-year-old man bleeding from a cut to the face, a 27-year-old man who was cut in the neck while pumping gas, and a 58-year-old man who was also cut with the knife.

“The attacks appear to have been random and unprovoked,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Law enforcement responded quickly and stopped the situation from becoming more serious.”

