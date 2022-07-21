U.S. Marshals: Man found, arrested in Oregon for wife’s murder in 2016

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted for the murder of his wife in Simpsonville has been arrested six years later, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to the Marshals, 33-year-old John Blauvelt was arrested at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 by the Pacific North West Violent Offender Task Force. The task force received information from the Marshal’s Cold and Complex Case Unit that he could be in the area.

They said Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Oregon Police also assisted in his arrest.

On October 26, 2016, Simpsonville Police found the body of 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt in the cellar of an abandoned home and she had been stabbed to death.

Police said her husband, John Blauvelt, was a suspect in her death and he was wanted for murder and possession of a deadly weapon.

