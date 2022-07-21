Deputies looking for 71-year-old not seen, heard from since June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old who was last seen in June.

Donnie Merck was last seen on Ford Circle in Greer, however he was believed to be in Louisiana on June 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one has seen or heard from him since.

We’re told Merck drives a silver 2021 Hyundai Accent with a South Carolina tag reading: UPT-346.

Merck is described as five foot nine and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Donnie Merck might be is asked to call the 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

