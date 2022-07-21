Mistrial declared for former Greenville Co. deputy charged with assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mistrial has been declared in the trial for a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is charged with assault and battery after an incident in 2020.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Ryan Gibson after an investigation last year into an excessive force complaint.

Investigators said in July 2020, Benny Jones stopped to observe a traffic stop involving an acquaintance. Gibson hit Jones with his legs and hands during the incident, according to arrest warrants.

In addition to third-degree assault and battery, Gibson is charged with misconduct in office.

Opening arguments in the case began on Wednesday and by the afternoon, witness testimony had begun.

On Thursday, a judge declared a mistrial in the case because surprise evidence was brought forward. The judge said the defense had body camera footage that had not been introduced as evidence earlier in a “clear violation of the rules.”

Gibson was involved in two prior use-of-force incidents before the arrest in 2020, officials confirmed.

READ MORE: Former Upstate deputy charged with assault was involved in two previous use-of-force incidents

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.