Mysterious sea creature found along North Carolina coast

Mysterious spiky creature
Mysterious spiky creature(Cape Lookout National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Parks Service is asking the public for help identifying some strange sea creatures found along North Carolina’s coast.

The dead creatures were found on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County.

Park officials said they were about 6 inches long with small white spikes.

According to a Facebook post, their best guess is that the creatures are a type of sea cucumber or sea slug, but they don’t match any images of known species.

