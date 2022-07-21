Police need help finding missing man last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Officers said 54-year-old Charmus Williams was last seen Wednesday around North Fant Street.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anderson Police Department at 864-353-6469.

