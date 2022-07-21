RCSD deputy hospitalized after possible on-duty fentanyl exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Deputy was exposed to an unknown substance while on duty Wednesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Master Deputy Rebekah Smith made contact with a man deputies say was a “suspicious person” on Longcreek Drive.

Master Deputy Smith donned gloves before patting down the man after patrolling the Broad River area in order to ensure he did not have a weapon when RCSD says she began to “feel strange.”

The man told Master Deputy Smith he had used fentanyl within the last hour and may have it on him.

RCSD says Master Deputy Smith was administered several doses of Narcan before becoming unconscious. She was then transported to an area hospital by another deputy, and was revived.

According to RCSD, another deputy working in the same area was exposed less than two months prior to this incident.

Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies are facing a real danger with substances like fentanyl and thanks DHEC for supplying over 400 doses of Narcan to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

RCSD says Master Deputy Smith has been released from the hospital.

“I am thankful that our deputy is okay and recovering. Her fellow deputies jumped into action and administered the doses of Narcan that were recently issued to every deputy,” Sheriff Lott said.

The man, identified as Trevor Harness, was arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace, and has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

