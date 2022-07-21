SC Fetal Heartbeat Law in effect after federal court removes block

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Thursday that the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Law is in effect after a federal court removed the injunction blocking it.

The federal Fourth Circuit Court of appeals vacated its previous opinion on the case in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“This is a victory for life,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The law restricts abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

The law is still being challenged at the state level, but it is now in effect without a court injunction blocking it.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.