Upstate Blues legend celebrates 80th birthday with music and food

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate blues legend, Dr. Mac Arnold celebrated his 80th birthday at the Anderson Civic center in a pretty big way. Wednesday evening was filled with laughter, music, soul food, and dance.

Before the Arnold took the stage, many bands performed various songs. Many of those musicians have shared the stage with him at one point in time.

“I never dreamed that I could get so much love from musicians that I’ve played with over the past 70 years,” said Arnold, whom had a big smile on his face.

Arnold started playing the guitar around ten years old. And, it wasn’t an ordinary guitar at the time. He and his brother made one with a gas can.

“You got somebody who’s a legend, like Mac, that takes younger guys under his wing and helps them out so much,” said musician Eric Weiler. “Mac Arnold, he’s just been such an influence to so many people, musicians throughout the whole upstate.”

FOX Carolina asked the innovative legend about his favorite song written. He says

“Give them some kind of inspiration to not just sit around, not just to throw away your life, not just to ignore what you’re supposed to be doing to make a better world. So I came up with the lyrics to ‘I Ain’t Sugar Coatin’”, Arnold explained.

