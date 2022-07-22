3 arrested in counterfeit money ring in NC
Published: Jul. 22, 2022
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Waynesville Police Department is investigating after three people were identified as being involved in a multi-store counterfeit ring involving several Walmart stores.
Police say Tyquan Booker, Michael Walter and Lolita Mabson were arrested and more than $10,000 in counterfeit money was seized along with two guns.
Booker and Walkers are convicted felons and were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
