Deputies warning residents about scammers in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam callers.

Deputies say people have been receiving calls with a recording stating their bill was past due with Dominion Energy.

The recording goes on to state the customer service advisor has the names and addresses and the customer’s power will be cut within 30 minutes if the overdue balance is not paid.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the recording is also asking for gift cards to pay off balance.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the community to know utility companies do not operate this way and will not ask for gift cards to pay any bills.

