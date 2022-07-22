Advertisement

Deputies warning residents about scammers in Newberry Co.

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN / Rawpixel Ltd / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam callers.

Deputies say people have been receiving calls with a recording stating their bill was past due with Dominion Energy.

The recording goes on to state the customer service advisor has the names and addresses and the customer’s power will be cut within 30 minutes if the overdue balance is not paid.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the recording is also asking for gift cards to pay off balance.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the community to know utility companies do not operate this way and will not ask for gift cards to pay any bills.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School Supply Jam
Support classrooms with FOX Carolina's School Supply Jam
Suspects in Counterfeit ring in Waynesville
3 arrested in counterfeit money ring in NC
Five years after unexplained crash
What happened to Millard Earl Jr.?
Generic police lights
SC nurse pleads guilty practicing nursing without license, multiple charges