EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on East Terrace Drive in Easley, according to the Easley Fire Department.

According to the fire department, two firefighters were treated and released for heat injuries.

The Easley Fire Department responded to a fire on East Terrace Drive.

