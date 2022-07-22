Advertisement

Gun pulled during fight in Asheville sends two to jail, police say

Jacob Kermit Stepp
Jacob Kermit Stepp(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Arrests were made after a loaded gun was pulled out during a fight between two men in downtown Asheville, according the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said Jacob Kermit Stepp, 21, and Christopher Hugh Mosher, 51, were found at Pritchard Park around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday with minor injuries following a fight.

The department learned Stepp pulled out a loaded Taurus 357 Magnum revolver during the fight. Along with the gun, officers also found suspected drugs, as well as plastic baggies, latex gloves, $100 bill, and suspected counterfeit hundred dollar bills on Stepp.

Police charged Stepp with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/ Deliver Schedule II within 1,000 Feet of a Park – two counts
  • Going Armed to Terror of the Public
  • Assault by Pointing a Gun
  • Simple Affray
  • Possession of Firearm at a City Park

Stepp has a $45,000 secure bond, according to officers.

Mosher was charged with simple affray and released on a written promise.

