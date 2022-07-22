Higher prices, fewer buyers. The housing market shifts slightly

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The real estate market across the country and here in the upstate is booming. But, if you’re looking for a home right now, you might find a little luck.

It’s still complicated, and very much a still sellers market, but there are a few signs of change that could be beneficial for people looking to buy a home in the upstate.

“Well my phone has not stopped ringing in years, literally” said Sharon Bishop.

Bishop has been an upstate realtor for 27 years. As of lately, she’s been pretty busy but, she says there’s been a slight shift.

“Whereas the house would have sold you know, in say 24 hours and had 20 offers now we’re seeing more like we might have six offers” said Bishop of Bishop Realty Team.

According to statistics from South Carolina REALTORS, compared to this time last year, home sales have declined in the state by 13%. Yet, prices increased by 17%. For the Greenville area it’s about a $44,000 increase on average.

“I was very nervous, and everybody kept saying, do you have friends down there? Do you know anybody down there? and I was like, no” said Athena Tsevas who recently moved from Wisconsin.

Price tags haven’t stopped out of state movers like Tsevas, who recently moved to Greenville.

“The price range I was looking for. I had to go up a little bit” she said.

“It was crazy. you put in an offer that gets declined. things sell in like 10 minutes” said Tsevas.

“It has eased up a little bit, I would say, for those buyers that have been frustrated,” said Bishop.

To get sales back up, now sellers are offering more.

“And then we are seeing some builders offer incentives and some of the sellers are also offering some incentives like closing costs. whereas before maybe they wouldn’t have done that” Bishop said.

A slight shift, that might just put keys in your hand.

Bishop doesn’t expect market trends to make any drastic changes over the next few months. her advice to people looking to buy right now--don’t be intimidated, just give it a try and see what you find.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.