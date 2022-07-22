How gas prices and inflation change Spartanburg Mobile Meals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many of our seniors and those who are disabled can’t always get to the grocery store for food.

So, Spartanburg Mobile meals brings it to their doorsteps, for free.

However, that services takes a large group of volunteers. And gas prices and inflation are making it more difficult for them to find drivers.

Richard Gray does two to three rounds a day.

“I’ve been retired for a while. I just want to help. I’ve got the time,” Gray said.

Spartanburg Mobile Meals president and CEO Jayne McQueen says finding volunteers, like Gray, come a dime a dozen.

“A lady called last week. And she said that she had been delivering two days a week but had to, sort of, assess what her expenses were and realized that she couldn’t sacrifice what her family needed,” said McQueen, “So, she would have to cut back to one a day.”

McQueen says they took the first hit during the pandemic.

“COVID, as we went through that, we lost sixty percent of our drivers. And we need 150, every day,” McQueen said, “So, it’s been a recovery from that. And then comes the inflation challenges.”

For example, food expenses are going up. The chefs cook 1,300 to 1,500 meals per day. Volunteers split this, but McQueen says it’s hard to keep them on board.

“We normally would have 800 to 1,000 different people volunteering over the period of a year. And now, we’re working at a lot fewer than that,” said McQueen.

Wednesdays is the day of the week McQueen says they struggle to find drivers the most. To compensate, they send drivers with two meals—one frozen and one hot. That way, clients get a meal to heat up for the next day.

There are some other consistent helpers. Trinity Children Center’s campers handed out meals.

If the children can do it, Gray hopes others are inspired to step up and help too.

“If you’ve got a kind heart. And you like to help people. You’re a people person. You like to help. You give Mobile Meals as call. And it only takes an hour a day,” said Gray.

Duke Energy and other businesses have donated, allowing Mobile Meals to buy gas cards.

