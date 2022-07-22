Advertisement

Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home in NC, deputies say

Corey Leach, 33
Corey Leach, 33(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on several charges after he broke into a woman’s home on Bearwallow Mountain Road in the Edneyville Community, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Wednesday, July 10 they responded to the area after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle doing damage to private property.

Deputies say, upon arrival, they encountered the vehicle in question and tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled and a vehicle pursuit started.

After a short pursuit, the driver stopped and fled on foot into a wooded area.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were waiting on K-9 officers to arrive to track the suspect when a 911 call came in from a resident on the same road stating a man had broken into her home.

The description of the man matched the description of the suspect who fled on foot from the vehicle.

Once at the house, the man had left and was trying to steal a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home, deputies say.

However, after a brief struggle, deputies took the suspect into custody.

They say the occupants secured themselves in a bedroom and were unharmed during the incident.

33-year-old Cody Leach was arrested and charged with following:

  • felony fleet to elude arrest
  • felony assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement
  • Felony fleet to elude arrest weapon on law enforcement
  • Attempted larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • 2nd-degree kidnapping
  • Resist, delay, & obstruct arrest
  • Felony breaking & entering

Leach is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $255,500.00 secured bond.

