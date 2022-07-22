Man charged after sister awakens from coma dies in custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died.

Authorities say Daniel J. Palmer III was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital. No cause of death was released.

Palmer had been taken to the hospital Wednesday following an evaluation by jail medical staff.

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested July 15 on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding of his sister.

Wanda Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. When she awakened, she identified her brother as her attacker.

