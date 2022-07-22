Man charged after sister awakens from coma dies in custody
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died.
Authorities say Daniel J. Palmer III was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital. No cause of death was released.
Palmer had been taken to the hospital Wednesday following an evaluation by jail medical staff.
He was arrested July 15 on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding of his sister.
Wanda Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. When she awakened, she identified her brother as her attacker.
