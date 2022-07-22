Advertisement

Man charged after sister awakens from coma dies in custody

Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died.

Authorities say Daniel J. Palmer III was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital. No cause of death was released.

Palmer had been taken to the hospital Wednesday following an evaluation by jail medical staff.

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested July 15 on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding of his sister.

Wanda Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. When she awakened, she identified her brother as her attacker.

