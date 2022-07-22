SC nurse pleads guilty practicing nursing without license, multiple charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A nurse was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect and drug charges, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

According to the attorney general’s office, 37-year-old Kelly Morgan pleaded guilty to the following:

to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing

furnishing false or fraudulent material information.

Morgan’s plea results from her actions while working as a licensed practical nurse at an assisted living facility where she neglected a resident of the facility as well as unlawfully obtained and possessed controlled substances, including oxycodone.

She also falsified records for controlled substances and practiced nursing while her license was suspended.

Even though Morgan was sentenced to three years in prison, her sentence was suspended to a two-year probation, according to the office.

