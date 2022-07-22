Advertisement

SCHP: Pedestrian hit by car on I-385 dies in Laurens County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit while walking along I-385 in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a driver was heading south on I-385 when they hit a pedestrian in the road just after midnight on Friday.

We’re told the driver was not injured but the pedestrian died on the scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

