Silver alert issued for missing endangered man in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Henderson County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Officials say 79-year-old Robert Cornell Ritterhoff was last seen at 150 Tulip Trail in Hendersonville wearing a blue t-shirt, orange shorts, brown shoes, and glasses.

Ritterhoff is described as six foot one and 175 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

We’re told Ritterhoff is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on where Robert Cornell Ritterhoff should call Detective Butterfield at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4912.

