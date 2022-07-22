Take a tour of the Upstate with food truck passport program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Let the hunger games begin! Residents in the Upstate can combine their love for food and travel with a new food truck passport program.

The program is set up as a scavenger hunt with local food trucks across the Upstate.

The passports include 20 local food trucks on 48 pages and coupons last until May 31, 2023. Each passport provides full access to special deals and discounts while indulging in food from some of the best food trucks in the Greenville area.

“This is an incredible attraction for our residents to feel connected to the wanderlust passerbyers, but also bounce around getting to know all of their favorite food stops, local businesses and homegrown eats,” organizers said.

We’re told passports are $15 and offer up to $1,000 in coupons to 20 trucks.

You can buy passports online or pick one up in person at one of the participating locations.

To see where the food trucks will be next, click here.

