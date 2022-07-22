Taking photography to the next dimension

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Photography is going to the next level in Greer. Shrunk 3D Booth is making pictures more of a tangible memory by printing a 3D figurines.

You step into the photo booth and 90 cameras scan your entire body, taking 180 pictures in less than one minute.

“The scan itself takes a quarter of a second,” said Gina Clark, franchise owner. “They’re amazed at the detail that it can produce.”

Even the smallest wrinkle on your shirt will be noticed.

The booth is located in the parking lot of Toy Federation in Greer, on Middleton Way.

Once a scan is done, pictures are sent to the company’s headquarters in Charleston where the figurine will be printed and shipped to the customer’s home.

The prices range based on size and number of people or pets that will be printed.

You can schedule a time to get scanned or check out pricing here.

