Teen arrested after Father’s Day shooting in Laurens

((Source: Raycom Images))
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teenager is charged with four counts of attempted murder after a shooting on Father’s Day in the city of Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department arrested a 15-year-old on Thursday in connection with the shooting on Jersey Street on June 19.

Officers said two people were shot in the legs, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

While executing a search warrant, police say they recovered two 9mm pistols they believed were used in the shooting.

The teen suspect hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Investigators say the case is ongoing and they expect to make more arrests.

