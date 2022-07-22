Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 81 in Anderson, troopers say

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has left a one person dead in Anderson County.

Troopers said at 5:44 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 81 when they made an improper U-turn and was hit by a truck. The motorcyclist was then eject from the bike and then hit by another car.

We’re told the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time we don’t know the victims identity.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

