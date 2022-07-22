Upstate native among 4 Gamecocks named to pre-season All-SEC teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four University of South Carolina players were picked by the media for pre-season All-SEC Teams during this year’s 2022 SEC Media Days.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, a senior from Anderson, earned a spot on the second team unit. Pickens appeared in 35 games and had 20 starts over the past three seasons.

Defensive back Cam Smith, tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receiver Josh Vann were also selected.

UofSC was picked by the media overall to finish fifth in the SEC Eastern Division.

The Gamecocks’ first practice for fall camp is scheduled for Aug. 5

