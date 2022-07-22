Woman arrested for trafficking meth in Pickens Co., deputies say

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been charged following a drug investigation throughout June and July.

Deputies said on July 7, several agencies executed a residential search warrant at the home of Malary Lynn Bates. Bates, who was wanted for outstanding drug warrants, was located inside the home and taken into custody.

We’re told Bates had five firearms and a trafficking quantity of meth in her possession.

Deputies charged Bates with two counts of trafficking meth, third offense, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

