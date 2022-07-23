Augusta road corridor to become downtown gateway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county leaders are working on plans to make a better gateway to downtown.

The stretch of road they’re eyeing is right off the I-85 south exit. It includes Augusta Road and S Pleasantburg.

Tuesday leaders voted to pause any and all development in the Augusta road corridor until this project comes together. They want this development to revitalize Augusta road, not gentrify it. So, they’ve taken that extra step to get it right.

“Right now we don’t have a gateway downtown,” said Councilman Ennis Fant.

The mile stretch of Augusta road they’re studying is home to a few things. A couple businesses, the I-85 exit and more than a few low-cost motels. Now Greenville county leaders want to make it something more.

“This is going to be a gateway into downtown to the left and a gateway into sc tac to the right” said Councilman Fant.

They’re calling it an urban development district. The idea is to transform the corridor by making it into more of a live-work-play area. Augusta road will be made into only two lanes to provide more space for sidewalks and bike lanes. While the heavier traffic uses Pleasantburg road. There will also be new apartments too.

“You’ll have retail and commercial space on the bottom. As you go up, you’ll have workforce housing on top” said Fant.

But it’s an area that’s been forgotten, so the councilman wants to make sure this change is a beneficial one.

Council voted Tuesday to pause all development in the corridor to allow them more time to create the gateway plan and protect the area from projects that might not be so affordable.

“Which we’re taking that extra step to make sure we don’t have gentrification in that area” he said.

Creating something new, without denying access to those who need it.

“To have the first urban development district in my district is exciting. So, we’re looking forward to it with great anticipation” Fant said.

The moratorium lasts for 6 months. After that Fant says they’ll have a better idea of where things will go. will keep you updated as this plan develops.

