Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim from Friday morning crash in Anderson

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash Friday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 8:48 a.m.

The coroner said 75-year-old Martha Dawson died as a result of chest and abdominal injuries secondary to blunt force trauma at the hospital Friday afternoon.

Dawson was in the front passenger seat when her vehicle was hit and crashed into by another.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nurse helps victims in major crash
Nurse helps victim in major Asheville crash
Augusta Road Corridor
Augusta road corridor to become downtown gateway
Rendering
Hotel Hartness development underway
Gas prices affect mobile meal deliveries
Gas prices affect mobile meal deliveries