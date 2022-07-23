Coroner identifies victim from Friday morning crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash Friday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 8:48 a.m.

The coroner said 75-year-old Martha Dawson died as a result of chest and abdominal injuries secondary to blunt force trauma at the hospital Friday afternoon.

Dawson was in the front passenger seat when her vehicle was hit and crashed into by another.

