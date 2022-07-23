Advertisement

Crews respond to small fire at Plate 108 in downtown Greer

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at Plate 108 in Greer on Saturday morning.

Officials said crews responded to the fire at around 11:00 a.m. and quickly contained the flames.

Thankfully, officials confirmed that nobody was injured during the fire.

According to officials, the cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

