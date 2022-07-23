Deadly shooting in Pickens County; man claims self-defense

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a disturbance reported on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:30 a.m. While they were responding, dispatchers received reports of a gunshot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said a man came out of the home, complied with their commands and was detained.

Inside the home, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The detained man is being questioned, but deputies said no arrests have been made at this time. They are investigating his claim of self-defense.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.