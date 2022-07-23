Friday morning crash kills one person in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers confirmed that one person passed away following a crash in Anderson County on Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened along U.S. 76 at around 8:37 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver of the victim’s car was trying to turn onto U.S. 76 from Royal American Road when another vehicle hit them. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries at 3:46 p.m. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 75-year-old Martha Dawson.

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital with injuries, but their conditions are currently unknown.

