GG Jackson plans announcement for Saturday afternoon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson, the No. 1 ranked recruit for the 2023 class, plans to make an announcement Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The Ridge View High School product tweeted his intention Saturday afternoon.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, de-committed from North Carolina earlier this month. He’d chosen the Tar Heels over the G-League, South Carolina, Duke and others but is now expected to reclassify into the class of 2022 and commit to South Carolina.

He’d be joining new head coach Lamont Paris is Columbia. Paris was hired after coaching 27 seasons as an assistant coach and spending the last five seasons at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. He led the Mocs to an 87-72 overall record (.547), including a 65-29 mark over the last three seasons.

