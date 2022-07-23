Hotel Hartness development underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Development is still booming on the Hartness property. A luxury hotel, restaurant, and spa are nearing the finishing stages on construction.

The hotel development phase will include 73 suites.

FOX Carolina was given an exclusive behind the scenes look while construction is happening.

Under construction (Jarvis Robertson)

Part of the hotel includes a home that was originally built on the property in the 1970′s. Hartness manor will serve as a main corridor for guests. It includes a captain’s bar, breakfast dining space, and more amenities.

“It’s the anchor to the property,” hotel general manager Albert Mertz said. “Take that legacy forward, not only as their home but now what’s going to be the home to many guests.”

If you’re driving down SC 14, chances are you won’t see what’s happening because of a healthy vegetation.

“[Its] nestled in a 160-nature acre preserve,” said Mertz.

Hotel Hartness is ten minutes from downtown Greenville and 15 minutes from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Not surrounded by everything but close enough if you need some extra entertainment.

The project is expected to be completed this coming winter.

“Patterson is going to be our fine dining venue, which we’re standing in right now, and this is going to be something that brings in a new depth of food and beverage to the culinary scene in Greenville.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.