Man killed in shooting near downtown Asheville
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man late Friday night.
Police were called to reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Lee Garden Lane around 11 p.m.
The victim, 20-year-old Hakimye Bethea, was shot several times and died from his injuries.
Investigators say they are working through a number of leads in the case, which is the 11th homicide in Asheville this year.
Anyone with information is asked to text tips to TIP2APD or call 828-252-1110.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.