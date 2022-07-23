Man killed in shooting near downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man late Friday night.

Police were called to reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Lee Garden Lane around 11 p.m.

The victim, 20-year-old Hakimye Bethea, was shot several times and died from his injuries.

Investigators say they are working through a number of leads in the case, which is the 11th homicide in Asheville this year.

Anyone with information is asked to text tips to TIP2APD or call 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.