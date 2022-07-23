More than a dozen arrested in western NC operation
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say 17 people were arrested over a 72-hour period in a multi-agency investigative operation.
Twelve trafficking charges were issued during the roundup, aimed at dismantling drug trafficking in Haywood County.
The operation was a joint effort from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville Police Department, Canton Police Department and Maggie Valley Police Department.
Below is a list of the suspects charged:
- Dakota Bradshaw - 2 Domestic Warrants
- Russell Gentry - Possession of a Schedule II
- Tina Martinez - 2 Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Sherry Keith - possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Paris Strickland - Possession of Methamphetamine
- Susan Fulp - Out of State Warrant
- Stephanie Evans - Four Counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Two Counts of Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin
- Charles Bryson Jr. - Possession of Methamphetamine
- Richard Moore - 2 Counts Failure to Appear
- Kaleigh Simpson - Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Carrying Concealed
- Bruce Smith - 4 Counts Failure to Appear
- Jeremy Barnes - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Christian Taylor - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Matthew Sides - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Janet Flynn - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Julie Bouwman - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Cameron Green - 2 Counts Failure to Appear
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.