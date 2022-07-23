Advertisement

More than a dozen arrested in western NC operation

drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say 17 people were arrested over a 72-hour period in a multi-agency investigative operation.

Twelve trafficking charges were issued during the roundup, aimed at dismantling drug trafficking in Haywood County.

The operation was a joint effort from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville Police Department, Canton Police Department and Maggie Valley Police Department.

Below is a list of the suspects charged:

  • Dakota Bradshaw - 2 Domestic Warrants
  • Russell Gentry - Possession of a Schedule II
  • Tina Martinez - 2 Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine
  • Sherry Keith - possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
  • Paris Strickland - Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Susan Fulp - Out of State Warrant
  • Stephanie Evans - Four Counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Two Counts of Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin
  • Charles Bryson Jr. - Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Richard Moore - 2 Counts  Failure to Appear
  • Kaleigh Simpson - Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Carrying Concealed
  • Bruce Smith - 4 Counts Failure to Appear
  • Jeremy Barnes - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Christian Taylor - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Matthew Sides - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Janet Flynn - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Julie Bouwman - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Cameron Green - 2 Counts Failure to Appear

