More than a dozen arrested in western NC operation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say 17 people were arrested over a 72-hour period in a multi-agency investigative operation.

Twelve trafficking charges were issued during the roundup, aimed at dismantling drug trafficking in Haywood County.

The operation was a joint effort from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville Police Department, Canton Police Department and Maggie Valley Police Department.

Below is a list of the suspects charged:

Dakota Bradshaw - 2 Domestic Warrants

Russell Gentry - Possession of a Schedule II

Tina Martinez - 2 Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine

Sherry Keith - possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine

Paris Strickland - Possession of Methamphetamine

Susan Fulp - Out of State Warrant

Stephanie Evans - Four Counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Two Counts of Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin

Charles Bryson Jr. - Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Moore - 2 Counts Failure to Appear

Kaleigh Simpson - Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Carrying Concealed

Bruce Smith - 4 Counts Failure to Appear

Jeremy Barnes - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Christian Taylor - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Matthew Sides - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Janet Flynn - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Julie Bouwman - Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine

Cameron Green - 2 Counts Failure to Appear

