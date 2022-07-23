Advertisement

Officers investigating after shooting in Gaffney leaves one injured

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said one person was injured during a shooting near the H&K Food Mart on N Limestone Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said one person was hit in the leg during the shooting. They added that the victim was expected to survive.

According to officers, they are still in the early stages of their investigation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Friday morning crash kills one person in Anderson County
Deputies investigate shooting at Boulder Creek Apartments
Shooting near Greenville Co. apartment complex injures one person
SC Forestry Commission responding with crews to fire near Pendleton
SC Forestry Commission working to contain brush fire near Pendleton
Fire generic WHNS
Crews respond to small fire at Plate 108 in downtown Greer