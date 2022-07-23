Officers investigating after shooting in Gaffney leaves one injured

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said one person was injured during a shooting near the H&K Food Mart on N Limestone Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said one person was hit in the leg during the shooting. They added that the victim was expected to survive.

According to officers, they are still in the early stages of their investigation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

