SC Forestry Commission working to contain brush fire near Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire said crews are working to contain a fire near Pendleton with personnel from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Officials said the fire is near Central Road and Leah Road. So far, the fire has impacted around 2 acres of land. However, it is unclear if the fire is still growing.

Units from the South Carolina Forestry Commission are at the scene using bulldozers and other equipment to help contain the fire.

Pendleton Fire, Sandy Springs Fire and Clemson University Fire are also assisting.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.