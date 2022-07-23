Shooting near Greenville Co. apartment complex injures one person

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a shooting injured one person on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road just before 2:40 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to deputies, there is currently no word on a suspect or the motive behind the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.