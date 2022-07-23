Summer sizzle continues Sunday, stray storm possible

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at mostly clear skies and mild conditions. By Sunday morning expect temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

Sunday will be a repeat of Sunday, with a stray storm possible, especially across the higher elevations. Hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s for the mountains, and mid to upper 90s for the upstate. Add about 5 degrees for the real feel. Stay cool and hydrated if you’re headed outdoors this weekend, and remember your sunscreen! Sunday night stays dry, but mild and muggy, with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate, upper 60s in the mountains.

Next week our storm chances will increase with only isolated chances through midweek, with more scattered activity expected by the end of the week, but no washouts expected. Temperatures remain hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s, with upper 80s in the mountains.

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic basin, with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.