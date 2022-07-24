22-year-old dies after being hit by car near Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that a 22-year-old died on Sunday afternoon following a crash along US 76/123 (Clemson Boulevard)

Officials said the vehicle crashed into the pedestrian at around 12:10 p.m.

According to officials, the pedestrian was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. However, they later passed away at 2:13 p.m.

No other details about the crash were released. We will update this story as officials give more information.

