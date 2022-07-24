Clemson’s Jordan McFadden proud to represent the Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From Spartanburg to Clemson - Tigers offensive lineman Jordan McFadden has always been in the Upstate. He’s succeeded for years in the Tigers trenches.

“I think Jordan’s undoubtedly one of the best tackles in the country.” Thomas Austin, Clemson offensive line coach, said.

Nearly 2,000 snaps played over 42 career games.

“I want to be the best offensive lineman in the country,” Jordan McFadden, Clemson offensive lineman, said. “I’m super excited. I’ve put in tons of work. I’ve worked my tail off to get here today.”

And it’s a talent that was grown in the Upstate.

“Being from South Carolina and coming here being the leader of the offensive line this year is amazing,” McFadden said. “I’ve got a bunch of young guys in that room too who I have to lead. But I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

"I have tons of people from South Carolina supporting me."



Jordan McFadden parlayed a great career at Dorman High School to an equally great career with Clemson.

“This is why I came here to Clemson for to compete for Championships, to grow as a man and become a real leader thanks to Coach Swinney,” McFadden said. “I truly am where I want to be.”

“A guy being an hour down the road, he grew up watching Clemson,” Austin said. “He knows what Clemson’s about and he’s a great ambassador for our program.”

The third year starter has lived out his athletic life in the Upstate. He hopes that has left a lasting legacy.

“Being a guy from South Carolina, growing up a Clemson fan, it just means so much to me and I genuinely take so much pride in how I perform each and every weekend,” McFadden said. “I have tons of people from South Carolina supporting me. You know, I want to be able make them say a lot of good things about me. It’s truly a blessing and honor. I’m grateful that god put me at Clemson.”

Last year, McFadden was named to the All-ACC second team. Three times in his career he’s been on the ACC Honor Roll.

