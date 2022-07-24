Early morning fire in Spartanburg Co. leaves one person dead

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died following a house fire on Cannons Campground Road.

The Coroner’s Office said the Drayton Fire Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene early on Sunday morning.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Demond Rodriquez Hull was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that a forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No other information about the fire was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

