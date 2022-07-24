Advertisement

Early morning fire in Spartanburg Co. leaves one person dead

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died following a house fire on Cannons Campground Road.

The Coroner’s Office said the Drayton Fire Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene early on Sunday morning.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Demond Rodriquez Hull was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that a forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No other information about the fire was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
One dead in Cherokee County shooting
Generic police lights
Body found overnight at Worth Street, Palmetto Avenue
Investigators describe the suspect as a man possibly in his early 40s with dark hair. He was...
Man ‘for no known reason’ shot at vehicle in road rage incident, sheriff says
Brush fire in Pendleton
Crews respond to brush fire in Pendleton