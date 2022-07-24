Advertisement

Greenville County deputy transported to hospital following crash

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch confirmed that a deputy was transported to the hospital on Sunday night following a crash along Augusta Road.

Officials said the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Augusta Road and SC 418.

According to officials, the deputy was transported to the hospital. However, their condition is unknown.

Stay with us as we learn more.

