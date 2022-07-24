Greenville County deputy transported to hospital following crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch confirmed that a deputy was transported to the hospital on Sunday night following a crash along Augusta Road.

Officials said the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Augusta Road and SC 418.

According to officials, the deputy was transported to the hospital. However, their condition is unknown.

