Man airlifted to hospital after fall from Looking Glass Falls

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said one person was airlifted to Mission Hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling from Looking Glass Falls.

Deputies said they responded to the falls shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the man did not fall from the top of the falls but still dropped around 20 feet. They added that he was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, his current condition is unknown.

