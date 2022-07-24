Man ‘for no known reason’ shot at driver, passenger in road rage incident, sheriff says

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a composite drawing of a man who was reportedly involved in a road rage incident back in June.

A man was traveling down Bamberg Road near the town of Cope on June 22 when he reported getting shot at by another driver, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual, for no known reason, opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” Ravenell said.

The man told investigators the driver of a black Ram truck sped up from behind, flashed his headlights and blew his horn.

Once the vehicles were side by side, the suspect began firing at the driver and passenger, a news release stated.

The two people in the vehicle were not hit by the bullets; however, they suffered injuries from flying glass. The man said he pulled over and started returning fire at the driver of the truck, but the suspect drove off.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man possibly in his early 40s with dark hair. He was reportedly wearing a bandana during the incident.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC. You can submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smartphone or other mobile devices by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.