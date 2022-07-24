More heat and humidity this week, storm chances increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Overnight we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions continuing. Some fog is possible, especially across mountain valley locations. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

For the week ahead it’s more of the same, with summer heat, humidity and some storm chances too. Stay cool and hydrated if you’re headed outdoors the next few days, and remember your sunscreen! Storms will be isolated in nature for the Upstate through Thursday, then scattered Friday into the weekend. The mountains see more scattered storms Monday, then Thursday into the weekend. More isolated Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures all of next week top out in the in the low to mid 90s in the Upstate, with feels like temperatures close to 100 at times. In the mountains, highs top out in the upper 80s, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The Upstate will see lows in the low to mid 70s.

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic basin, with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

