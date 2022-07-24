One dead in Cherokee County shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Cherokee County confirm that one person is dead after a shooting along the 2700 block of Union Highway.

The sheriff’s office says that the shooting happened just before 9:00 Sunday morning.

The incident was not believed to be random and deputies say they are searching for the suspect.

There is no threat to the community, according to deputies.

