One dead in Cherokee County shooting

By Thomas Gore
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Cherokee County confirm that one person is dead after a shooting along the 2700 block of Union Highway.

The sheriff’s office says that the shooting happened just before 9:00 Sunday morning.

The incident was not believed to be random and deputies say they are searching for the suspect.

There is no threat to the community, according to deputies.

FOX Carolina crews are headed to the scene of the incident.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

